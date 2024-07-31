Vandalism: Lagos Secures Court Order, Restricts Protesters To Freedom, Peace Parks

The Lagos State government, on Tuesday, secured a court order restricting hardship protesters to Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota and Peace Park, Ketu.

The Judge, at the Lagos High Court, Emmanuel Ogundare, granted the restriction order while ruling on an ex parte application filed by Lawal Pedro, the State’s Attorney-General .

While moving his application, Pedro argued that as the chief law officer of Lagos and has been privy to notices by different interests who are for and against the nationwide protest, there is a need to protect the infrastructure of the state and prevent irreparable loss of lives and properties as witnessed during the 2020 EndSARS protest.

The Attorney-General told the court that the police in the state do not have sufficient manpower to provide security support for the protesters who planned to protest in all the local government councils, public highways, and other areas of public access.

According to him, there is a need to prevent the demonstration from being hijacked by hoodlums who are prepared to breach law and order and cause destruction in different locations in Lagos under the pretext of public protest against alleged bad governance.

“In recognition of the citizens’ fundamental right to stage public protest against government policies and actions but prevent unlawful destruction of lives and properties in the process, the Lagos state government has designated two public spaces and locations in the state where citizens can meet and converge to protest or express their displeasure against government,” Pedro said.

“The locations are Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ojota, Lagos State, and Peace Park, Ketu, Lagos State.

“Public protest in all the local government councils and public highways as well as other areas of public access in the state for 10 days is a deliberate plan to shut down the state, and if this is allowed, it will amount to economic sabotage.

“An order of court is required in the circumstances so as to protect the fundamental rights of 1st to 5th defendants/respondents to protest and other residents opposed to the protest to go about their lawful without harassment, disturbance, and destruction of public buildings/properties.”

In his ruling, Ogundare granted all the reliefs sought by Pedro.

The Judge also held that the protest from August 1 to 10 should only be held within the approved locations and between “8am to 6pm, pending compliance with the pre-action protocol by the claimant.”

Ogundare also ordered the Police to protect the fundamental rights of protesters within the approved designated location and time for peaceful public protests, rallies, and meetings in Lagos state.

Listed in the application as defendants are Adamma Ukpabi and Tosin Harsogba (for Active Citizens Group), Juwon Sanyaolu and Hassan Soweto (for Take It Back Movement), Persons unknown and Lagos State commissioner of Police.