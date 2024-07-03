Martins Vincent Otse often known as VeryDarkMan, a controversial activist, has dragged Ashmusy once again, alleging that she took €73 from a client but failed to deliver on the arrangement.

This is coming after the activist initially accused her of failing to honour an agreement after receiving N1 million.

In addition to returning the money to the client in question, Ashmusy also apologised for the inconvenience.

However, she had lashed out at Verydarkman for criticizing her, using offensive language to describe him.

In response on his Instagram page on Tuesday, Verydarkman claimed that she had collected €73 from a client since July 2020 but had not delivered on the arrangement.

He said that the cash was intended to pay for a class on selling hair and wigs.

Ashmusy never gave her the class, and following a lot of agitation from the aforementioned client, she purportedly asked for additional payment.

Verydarkman claimed that on November 6, the client gave another €59, but she still did not attend the lesson.

Sharing the video, VeryDarkMan captioned,

“ashmusy I know I’m a p!!g like you said but what do you mean by “the client made me feel comfortable” una dey nak una clients? Also please your are still owing about €120 to this other woman, kindly pay up with immediate effect(MR

loves you)”

