VeryDarkMan Blasts Tinubu’s Daughter Folashade, For Defending Father’s Policies

Vincent Martin Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, a social media critic, has publicly chastised Folashade, President Bola Tinubu’s daughter, for advising Nigerians to allow her father to govern for three years before challenging his reign.

In addition to warning parents to prevent their children from taking part in the planned hunger protest set for August 1–10, Folashade, the Iyaloja General of Nigeria, recently revealed that Nigerians should exercise patience with her father.

However, VeryDarkMan responded in a video on Monday, expressing his displeasure with Folashade’s statement and encouraging her to, in turn, beg her father not to plunge Nigeria into further trouble.

He said that it was unrealistic to expect the public to remain silent while the current administration exacerbates economic misery.

He stated that Tinubu’s first year in government was the worst so far, emphasising the serious consequences of the drastic increase in fuel costs.

“Did you realize that people will not be complaining if your father does not have the first worst year in office in the history of Nigeria’s presidency?

“Warn your father, tell him that Nigerians are suffering. Talk to Daddy for us. Did you warn your dad when he went to protest against Goodluck Jonathan when he raised the fuel price from N65 to N87? The only thing I won’t approve of is that the protesters are violent. Stand for your rights, Nigerians.

“Protest, but don’t loot. Look at the prices of things. Fuel is N700 plus, and it is still not available. See the queues in gas stations. You can’t increase the price of things, and they will still not be available,” he said.

Watch him speak below…