VeryDarkMan Only Invited For Questioning, Wasn’t Arrested – FCT Police Clarifies After His Release

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has stated that social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, was not arrested, but was rather summoned for questioning.

According to a statement released by SP Josephine Adeh, the Police Public Relations Officer for the FCT Police Command, on Sunday, VeryDarkMan was only invited for questioning regarding allegations of cyberstalking, cyberbullying, and defamation of character, which was shared on X.

“The FCT Police Command wishes to clarify that VeryDarkMan was not arrested by the police but was only invited for questioning on the allegations of cyber stalking, cyber bullying, and defamation of character,” Adeh stated.

The clarification came after VeryDarkMan was released after voluntarily submitting a statement about the charges.

The police statement sought to correct previously published claims of VeryDarkMan’s arrest, which had gone viral on social media.

SEE POST: