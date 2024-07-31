Veteran Singer, Onyeka Onwenu Passes On At 72

Onyeka Onwenu, a renowned Nigerian singer and actress, has reportedly died at the age of 72.

She was claimed to have died on Tuesday night at Reddington Hospital in Lagos after collapsing during the birthday party of Mrs Stella Okoli, Managing Director of Emzor Pharmaceuticals.

According to TheNiche, the news was verified by an eyewitness at the party.

“It is very sad. Onyeka Onwenu just performed at the birthday of Mrs. Stella Okoli today (Tuesday, July 30, 2024), and after performing, she slumped.

“She was taken to Reddington Hospital and she couldn’t make it,” the eyewitness said.

As of press time, the deceased’s family had not officially announced her death.

Memorable music albums that Onwenu is known for include Dancing in the Sun and In the Morning Light.

She also appeared in the films Half of a Yellow Sun and Lions Heart, among others.