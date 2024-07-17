Visa: UAE Denies Approving N640k Fee, $10,000 Bank Balance As Application Requirements

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has revealed that Nigeria has not been exempted from the customary visa application process.

Recall that on Monday, the three-year travel ban from the UAE was announced as lifted.

Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, said the resolution had conditions that were “mutually beneficial”.

Part of the conditions include obtaining a Document Verification Number (DVN).

According to the DVN hub, the process is a specialised service designed to authenticate and verify documentation essential for visa applications to the UAE.

The DVN costs a non-refundable N640,000 excluding Value Added Tax (VAT) for each application which does not include the visa fee.

In addition to obtaining a UAE visa, Nigerians are required to provide proof of a six-month bank statement with a minimum balance of $10,000.

Meanwhile, some citizens described the conditions as an upheld ‘constructive ban’ and others expressed doubt about the authenticity of the DVN.

TheCable contacted the UAE’s department of economy and tourism to confirm if obtaining a DVN was part of the resolutions reached.

The department said the DVN hub website is not affiliated with the UAE government.

Asked if Nigerians are required to make payments for documents’ verification, TheCable was referred to Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners’ Affairs (GDRFAD).

“You will need a personal photo and a copy of your passport which must not have less than six months validity,” the GDRFAD said, while explaining the process for a visa application.

A tourist visa costs about 200-300 dirhams (N60,000 – 90,000) depending on the stay.

“You will also need a travel ticket and valid medical insurance within the UAE,” the GDRFAD added.

Responding to the need to have a bank balance of $10,000, the directorate said: “We are not aware of such requirements. Make your visa applications through the GDRFAD.”

Spokesperson for Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Eche Abu-Obe, told the platform that clarification on the DVN would be sought and provided from the ministry’s office in the Middle East.