Wanted Notorious Cultist, Serial Killer Arrested In Osun

The Osun State Police Command has arrested Bode Owoeye, better known as Bode Itaapa, a notorious cultist and reputed serial killer, on charges of conspiracy, armed robbery, illegal possession of forbidden guns, and murder.

The police command declared Owoeye, 32, wanted for his role in the Aiye Confraternity, which has been prohibited in the state.

Yemisi Opalola, spokesperson for the Osun Police Command, announced Owoeye’s arrest during a suspect parade in Osogbo on Friday.

She added that his arrest at Ilesa was the result of solid intelligence available to the command.

Opalola also revealed that during interrogation, Owoeye admitted to being a notorious political thug whose group worked for Sanya Omirin, a Peoples Democratic Party House of Representatives member for Ijesa South Federal Constituency.

According to the police spokesperson: “On 9th February, 2024, at about 6:20 pm, complainants reported at Iperindo Police Station that, on 8th February, 2024, their children Kelechi Agha and Tega Robinson left homes to their mining sites and they did not return before the case was transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping Squad for discreet investigation.

“Credible intelligence revealed that members of the Aye Confraternity were sighted freely moving around with dangerous weapons on that day, which led the detectives to search the hideouts of the cultists, where one Beretta pistol and a black mask were found and registered as exhibits.

“Subsequently, the detectives on the rescue mission later apprehended one Bode Owoeye, aka “Bode Itaapa,” who was identified as a member of Aye Confraternity and who was on the wanted list of Osun State.

“During the interrogation, he confessed that other members of Aye confraternity were responsible for the abduction and killing of the victims inside the bush.

“He also admitted that his group was the political thugs working for one Honourable Sanya Omirin, who usually gives them instructions through another wanted cultist, Adefioye Solomon, aka Solo Iwara, who is responsible for so many killings within the Ilesha axis.

“Also, he confessed that they attacked one Honourable Ayodeji Olaolu, the APC candidate, during the election into the House of Representatives in 2023, at the party secretariat and shot him in his head and chest.

“He further revealed that the confraternity had over 30 pump action rifles, which were mostly procured before the 2023 election.

“Subsequently, the detectives arrested one Samuel David, who was mentioned to be a member of Aye Confraternity and involved in the killing of one Ibrahin Taiwo, aka Omo-Alhaja.

“During the investigations, the suspect mentioned his five fellow hitmen under Kehinde Itaapa, who stormed the venue of the PDP rally on 21/02/2023 and killed the deceased. In the course of the investigation, one of the complainants came to report that, she was the mother of late Taiwo Adebiyi, aka “Omo-Alhaja,” and alleged one Shittu Lekan, aka “Araba” to be the killer of her son.

“Samuel David later took the detectives to Oke-Eta village, where he kept one pump action gun, given to him by Bode Owoeye to perpetrate the crime and it was recovered as an exhibit. Olabode Owoeye stated further that he bought the gun from Mukaila Lateef, his arms dealer, who illegally sold some guns to him.”

Mukaila Lateef, 45, and David Samuel, 26 years old, were arrested with Owoeye.

The police recovered one blue unregistered TVS motorcycle, one locally made Beretta pistol with three live ammunition, one single barrel gun and one pump action.

Other items include a black unregulated Highlander Jeep, a black facemask, several charms, and two crossbags.

Opalola stated that attempts are underway to apprehend the fleeing members, and the accused would be charged in court once the inquiry is completed.