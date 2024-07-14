We Notified US Police About Rooftop Shooter But They Let Trump Speak – Eyewitness



An eyewitness, identified as Greg, says he spotted a man with a rifle on a building’s rooftop, during former President Donald Trump’s campaign in Pennsylvania.

Recall that the individual fired shots during the rally which also grazed Trump’s ear on Saturday

According to him, before Trump began his speech, he alerted the police about the potential threat.

Greg detailed his observations in an interview with the BBC, explaining that he noticed the armed individual crawling on a building adjacent to the rally venue.

READ ALSO: Trump Rushed Off Stage After Bullet Grazes His Ear During Campaign

The eyewitness promptly informed the police, but felt the authorities were sluggish in reacting to the imminent threat.

Speaking on the incident Greg said, “We noticed the guy bear-crawling up the roof of the building beside us, 50ft away from us.

“He had a rifle, and we could see a rifle.

“We’re pointing at him, the police are down there running around on the ground, we’re like: ‘Hey man, there’s a guy on the roof with a rifle’… and the police did not know what was going on.

“I’m thinking to myself: ‘Why is Trump still speaking, why have they not pulled him off the stage’… the next thing you know, five shots ring out.”

Meanwhile, the shooter involved in the incident has been “neutralized,” according to United States Secret Service.