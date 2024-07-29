The Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has called on angry protesters to embrace peace ahead of their nationwide hunger protest in Abuja.

Recall that Wike had earlier issued warning to residents of the FCT to avoid any form of anti-government’s agitations in Abuja.

The minister said that the protest is politically motivated, adding that Nigerians should not be used by enemy of the government.

Meanwhile, in a twist of event, the former governor of Rivers State, at a town hall meeting with youth stakeholders in the Bwari Area Council of the FCT on Monday, urged them to talk about their grievances and shelve the planned nationwide protest.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that area council chairmen, traditional rulers, religious bodies, representatives of women and youth groups were present at the meeting.

Wike called on youths to suspend the protest and embrace dialogue, assuring them that things will get better soon.

He said: “There is no need for the protest. The current administration is barely one year in office and not enough to assess its performance.

“You can’t judge leadership within one year. I have not been in office for up to a year, but I have done so much that should be appreciated and convince people that FCT is working.

“It is not fair to say we have not done anything on insecurity when we have improved security in FCT.

“We want peace in FCT and so, we cannot fold our hands and allow it to be destroyed in the guise of protest.”