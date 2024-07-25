We Won’t Allow You Destroy Nigeria, Military Warns #EndBadGovt Protesters

The Defence Headquarters has issued warning to influencers behind the upcoming nationwide protest that it will not accept anarchy.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that some angry Nigerians are planning to express their displeasure against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led administration over its attitude on economic hardship.

The protest, titled #EndBadGovt is said to commence on the 1st of August, 2024, across major cities in the country.

Reacting to the development in a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, said that the military won’t allow anarchy to befall Nigeria.

READ MORE: Hardship: It’s Too Early To Protest Against Tinubu, May Be Hijacked Like EndSARS – Southeast Govs

He added that the Nigerian Army has uncovered plots by unscrupulous elements to hijack the protest and turn it into a violent one by attacking innocent Nigerians and their businesses.

Buba said: “While citizens have the right to peaceful protest, they do not have the right to mobilise for anarchy and unleash terror.”

“I will say that the contemporary context of this planned protest is to shadow what is happening in Kenya and I will add that what is happening in Kenya in terms of protest, one, it is violence, two, it remains unresolved as we speak.

“The level of violence being envisaged can only be described as a stage for anarchy. The Armed Forces on its part will not stand by and allow anarchy to befall our nation.

“This is because we have seen wars and have witnessed anarchy in countries with which we have operated, particularly in times of ECOMOG (Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group) and during our peacekeeping operations in various countries.”