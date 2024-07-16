We’ll Amend House Rules To Allow e-Petitions – Reps. Speaker Abass

Speaker Tajudeen Abass of the House of Representatives, says the lower legislative chamber will soon amend its standing rules to allow Nigerians to send their petitions through e-platforms.

Abbas spoke on Monday at the inauguration of the digitalised hearing room of the house committee on public accounts and the unveiling of the PAC news magazine.

According to him, the parliament needs to be accessible to Nigerians in line with its legislative agenda of accountability.

“The house will commence the process of amending its standing orders to accommodate e-petitions and facilitate the use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in receiving and processing public petitions.

“This transformative step will be the first of its kind in Nigeria and will enable more efficient, transparent, and accessible petition procedures, allowing citizens to engage with the legislative process more effectively.

“By integrating ICT, we aim to ensure that every voice can be heard and considered promptly, thus reinforcing our dedication to a responsive and accountable governance system that truly serves the interests of the Nigerian people,” the Speaker said.

He said the integration of ICT into the work of the public account committee will enhance accessibility, transparency, and efficiency.

“These initiatives are part of the activities marking the first anniversary of the 10th house of representatives, ‘The People’s House’. They are also integral to our legislative agenda, which prioritises good governance by leveraging technology and digital media to ensure that legislative processes are inclusive, participatory, and responsive to the needs of all Nigerians.

“According to our recently unveiled one-year scorecard, the public accounts committee alone accounted for 96 of the total committee meetings, representing 19 percent of the 502 meetings held by our committees in the first session of the house.

“Your oversight activities on issues arising from house resolutions, such as the alleged mismanagement of COVID-19 intervention funds by MDAs, the investigation of revenue leakages through the Remitta platform, and other referred petitions, highlight the seriousness to attach to your oversight functions.

“Advanced digital tools and platforms streamline data analysis, facilitate real-time monitoring, and ensure comprehensive documentation of proceedings, thereby making the oversight process more effective and accessible,” he added.