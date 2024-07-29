We’ll Use Eagles Square With Or Without Wike’s Permission – Protest Organisers Insist



Organisers of the planned nationwide protests, on Sunday, vowed to use of Eagle Square in Abuja despite resistance from Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Damilare Adenola, the Mobilization Director of the Take It Back Movement, revealed this when he appeared on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

According to him, the movement issued a letter to the Minister seeking permission to use the facility.

Recall that Wike, in an interactive town hall meeting with residents on Saturday, claimed that he only heard about it on social media and didn’t recieve any of such letter

Reacting to Wike’s claim, Damilare said “It is possible that the receipt of the letter is being delayed by bureaucracy in government or the minister is likely being insincere about receiving the letter.”

He assured that another letter would be issued on Monday to ensure that permission to use the facility was appropriately obtained.

Damilare, however, insisted that with or without Wike’s permission, “We are going to be at the Eagle Square on August 1st”.

“The truth is that the Eagle Square is a public property. When I saw the video of the minister, I was amazed because I saw the minister asking us to pay rent, pay security fees and all that”, he said.