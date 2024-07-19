‘We’re Not In A Nightclub’ – Akpabio Cautions Female Senator For Speaking Without Permission

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday, warned Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Senator representing Kogi Central, that the 10th Senate chamber was not a night club, hence, she must be recognised before speaking during plenary.

The Senators were debating a bill for an Act to establish National Road Transport Council, sponsored by the Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Oyelola Ashiru (APC Kwara South).

The bill titled, ‘National Road Transportation Council (Establishment) Bill, 2024’, is aimed at “regulating the road transport industry and the transport profession and other related matters in Nigeria.”

While many senators supported the bill, others including Senators Victor Umeh and Adams Oshiomhole, kicked against it.

Opponents of the bill argued that creating the Council would be a duplication of the functions of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Vehicles Inspection Office (VIO).

According to him, the bill shouldn’t be passed at a time the government was trying to implement the Oronsanye report by merging some of the agencies with similar functions.

When Akpabio subjected the bill to voice vote to determine its acceptance or rejection, many senators said ‘aye’ and many others said ‘nay.’

Natasha who earlier contributed and suggested that the issue of water transportation should also be looked into, to relieve the roads of serious burden stood up again without Akpabio’s permission.

The female Senator said, “Mr President, we don’t want the bill to be killed, we just want a bit of clarification. We don’t want the bill killed, but it should be slightly modified.”

Reacting, Akpabio said, “Distinguished Senator Natasha, in the chamber, you have to be recognised before you speak. We are not in a night club.” Senator Natasha responded saying, “Oh, pardon me.”

The bill was eventually rejected by senators.