We’re Not Responsible For Dead Body Hanging At Ikorodu Estate – LASTMA

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has said that its officials were not responsible for the dead body found hanging by a tree in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA earlier reported that a yet-to-be-identified man said to be a tricyclist, had on Thursday, committed suicide after efforts to retrieve his seized tricycle from some government agents proved abortive in the Ikorodu area.

Addressing the issue on Friday, via its X page, LASTMA General Manager, Mr. Ola Bakare-Oki, in a statement, dismissed reports linking the agency to the incident.

Bakare-Oki also debunked reports that the deceased’s vehicle was impounded by officers of the agency.

The statement reads: “The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) wishes to debunk in no equivocal terms that its operatives are not responsible for the dead body found hanging by the gate of an Estate along Lagos – Shagamu Expreeway, Lagos.

“LASTMA General Manager, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, has debunked rumours circulating on Social Media insinuating that the deceased’s vehicle was impounded by officers of the agency.

“Mr. Bakare Oki confirmed that the body was discovered early hour of yesterday (Thursday, 11th of July, 2004) by passersby and was immediately reported to the police at Shagamu Road.

“Several speculations were made by sympathisers present at the scene. Some said he was dressed like a motorcyclist (Okada rider), while some speculated he was a tricyclist (Marwa rider).

“Some even believed he was brought to the scene by his killers during the wee hours of midnight,and stage managed it to give it the semblance of suicide,because the victim’s leg was touching ground.

“For brevity, no one could really identify him as either an Okada or Marwa rider from amongst several operators of Okada and Marwa who visited the scene.

“It is unfortunate that the incident occurred by an Estate gate along Lagos – Shagamu Expressway.”