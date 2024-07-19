We’ve Identified Planned Nationwide Protest Sponsors, Collaborators – NOA

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), on Thursday, revealed it has identified sponsors of the proposed nationwide protest.

There have been reports that some Nigerians, under various bodies, are planning a nationwide protest between August 1 and 10 against the rising cost of living and the economic hardship in the country.

Paul Odenyi, NOA’s Deputy Director of Press, said the agency has “successfully” identified the sponsors of the proposed nationwide protest and likely flashpoints where it may occur.

He quoted Lanre Issa-Onilu, NOA’s Director-General (DG) as saying that the protest promoters intend to “project Nigeria as an unstable country to the international community.”

Issa-Onilu however urged the promoters of the proposed nationwide protests to pursue dialogue instead of recourse to disorder.

“The identities of many of the brains behind the protest have been known, along with their collaborators who are safely residing abroad, and the government is taking necessary actions to stop their subversive plans.

“The intentions of the elements behind the planned protest are not about governance or the state of the economy but a decoy to destabilise the country, cause mayhem, and carry out arson, killings, and maiming of innocent citizens for narrow political reasons.

“The NOA is intensifying efforts in civil intelligence gathering and sensitisation of community leaders, parents, and youths across the 774 local governments on the need for vigilance and collective preventive actions,” the statement read.

On July 3, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said a “shadowy group” was organising a protest against its operations.

NOA subsequently announced that it had mobilised 4,000 of its personnel nationwide to track the activities of the group organising the protest.