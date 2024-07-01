“We’ve Surpassed Our Election Promises, I Have No Regrets” – Gov Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said that he has no regret in the last seven and a half years of leading the state.

Obaseki who made this known while addressing newsmen in Benin, the state capital on Sunday, disclosed that his government has delivered and surpassed all electioneering promises he made to the people.

He added that he would be remembered as the governor who changed the course of education in the state and led a number of reforms and programmes that have placed the State on the path of prosperity.

READ MORE: Edo Guber: PDP, Obaseki Will Be Kicked Out — Akpabio Confident Of APC’s Victory

He said: “As Edo State Governor in these last few years, I don’t have any regrets. In fact, when I look at my manifesto, I’ve surpassed everything I said I will do.

“I have exceeded everything I said I will do and there was not one area I mentioned, that I talked about that I didn’t have a kind of impact on.”

The Governor also noted that he has laid foundation for his successor to take over, adding that one administration can’t do it all.

He said: “I’m a realistic person. One administration or one governor cannot do it all.

“What I have done is to lay a foundation and by the grace of God, we have a successor who will continue to build on that, in the direction that I started with and someone who shares the same values of service to the people.”

“Democracy is not a destination in itself; it is a process. It will always be better; things will always be better than when you met them.”