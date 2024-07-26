What Tinubu Told Traditional Rulers – Ooni Of Ife Reveals

Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife, has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu urged Nigerians not contented with his administration to explore the option of voting him out in the 2027 presidential polls.

According to the monarch, Tinubu said this on Thursday when he held an emergency meeting with Traditional Rulers led by the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III amid looming hardship protests planned for August 1-10, 2024.

Ooni of Ife noted that Tinubu called for dialogue while reiterating his resolve to end the country’s economic hardship.

“The President has said, ‘Any leader that you don’t like, wait (until 2027) and vote him out.’ He is open to dialogue. We know that Nigeria faces many challenges. But are we going to destroy our nation by ourselves? Is that what we are all after?

“It is very difficult to build, but it is the easiest to destroy. We are all stakeholders in this country and are stronger as a nation than individually,” the Ooni of Ife said.

Tinubu has over time said Nigeria’s economy is on the path of recovery and gave assurance of better days.