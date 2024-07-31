“While They Protest, We’ll Be Eating” – Akpabio Mocks Hunger Protesters, Says N’Delta Not Interested In Regime Change

The Nigeria Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has said that the Niger Delta region won’t join the nationwide rally against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The former governor of Akwa Ibom State, stated that the oil rich region is foused and determined to stand with the current administration, under the leadership of President Tinubu.

Akpabio made this known on Tuesday, while addressing delegates of the Niger Delta Development Commission in Rivers State.

The Senate President noted that, even though he can feel the impacts of President Tinubu’s policies on Nigerians, he said that the challenges will last for a short period of time.

He said: “All of us feel the impact of what is happening now. But we are aware it will be for a short while. MD, I want to thank you for what you said. You said we are not interested in regime change; let us own this government.

“Those who want to protest can protest, but let us be there eating — I must thank the Niger Delta.

“We acknowledge the fact that the impact of oil and gas activities in our region has done immeasurable damage to our people.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the protest slated for August 1st, 2024 will kick off in all major cities in Nigeria, despite warnings made by security agencies.