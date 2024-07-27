Why There’s Fuel Scarcity In Lagos, Abuja – NNPCL Reveals

Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), on Saturday, explained the reason fuel scarcity resurfaced in Abuja and Lagos State.

According to NNPCL, the tightness in fuel supply and distribution witnessed in some parts of Nigeria, particularly, Lagos and Abuja was not because fuel is not available.

Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, in a statement said the national oil company is making efforts round the clock to ensure that the scarcity is resolved.

Soneye revealed there were hitches in the discharge operations of a couple of vessels.

While not giving the date when the scarcity would clear out of filling stations, Olufemi said normalcy would soon be restored.

He further advised Nigerians against panic buying, stating the fuel is available for customers.

“The NNPC Ltd. wishes to state that the tightness in fuel supply and distribution witnessed in some parts of Lagos and the FCT is as a result of a hitch in the discharge operations of a couple of vessels.

“The Company further states that it is working round the clock with all stakeholders to resolve the situation and restore normalcy in the operations,” the statement read.