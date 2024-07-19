Why We Accepted N70,000 Minimum Wage – Labour



Leaders of Organised Labour have accepted N70,000 as the new minimum wage after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu pledged to review it every three years.

Tinubu who approved N70,000 as the new minimum wage for workers in the country, had announced the minimum wage during a meeting with leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) at the State House, Abuja.

READ ALSO: FG, Labour Agree On N70,000 Minimum Wage — Minister

Speaking after the meeting on. Thursday, Joe Ajaero, President of the NLC, said the “President promised a review every three years as against what obtained in the past.”

Ajaero, flanked by Festus Osifo, President of TUC, and other representatives of Nigerian workers, said the unions agreed to the offer because of other incentives attached.