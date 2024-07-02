Why Won’t EFCC Arrest Youths Into Yahoo, Using iPhone 15 While Their Mothers Sell Akara, Fathers Suffer? – Portable

Nigerian artist Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, has stated that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is cracking down on internet fraudsters due to their luxurious lifestyles.

According to him, the anti-graft agency became aware of the online scammers who left their impoverished parents behind in order to live extravagant lives with the money they stole.

Speaking in a video message shared via his Instagram account on Monday, Portable said,

“Why won’t EFCC arrest the youths when they are doing Yahoo, using iPhone 15 and lodging in hotels, but their mothers are selling akara [bean cake] and their fathers are suffering.”

However, he urged the anti-graft agency to conduct a thorough investigation before making arrests, emphasising that not everyone living a luxury lifestyle is involved in internet fraud.

Watch him speak below…