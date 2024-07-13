Wife Cuts Off Husband’s Penis For Calling Another Woman’s Name During Love Making

Having heard her husband say the name of another lady during sex, an enraged wife chopped off his penis.

As revealed by MailOnline, while the couple was making love at home last week, the 55-year-old wife (name undisclosed) took a 10-inch kitchen knife and chopped off his penis after waiting for him to go asleep.

Images released by the police display the severed tip and a portion of the shaft laying motionless on the mattress with bloodstains.

Officers have however recovered the bloody knife and the severed penis from the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital by neighbors who raced to his help, hearing him scream.

The incident took place in the Philippine city of Baguio.

His wife did not attempt to flee; instead, police took her into custody.

A spokesman for the Baguio City Police Station said: ‘Allegedly, the reason was jealousy, because the wife claimed her husband was a womaniser.

Local media reported that doctors tried re-attaching the phallus but were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, the wife was detained at the Baguio City Police Station on suspicions of mutilation.

Police also released a mugshot of the woman, who appears to be wearing pink Mickey Mouse pyjamas.

The furious wife told police: ‘My husband was saying his mistress’s name, not mine. I was influenced by alcohol, but I knew what I was doing.

‘He knows that he is also at fault. He shouldn’t try to deny it, he shouldn’t try to lie that hasn’t done anything wrong. It’s so obvious, because I see it.’

The wife added that she had been trying to charge the man with adultery, but lacked the evidence to do so.

Police said she will be charged for mutilation.

Meanwhile, in the Philippines, the offence carries a penalty of between 12 to 40 years in prison.