Wike Commissioning FCT Projects You Abandoned Over A Decade Ago – APC Slams PDP Governors



The All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday, slammed the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, following the remarks made after their Governors meeting in Enugu.

The Governors elected on the platform of PDP had on Wednesday accused the APC of destroying the country’s economy and institutions.

The PDP Governors had come together to discuss the recent Supreme Court decision that granted financial autonomy to Local Government councils in the country and other national issues, including the economic hardship being faced by Nigerians.

They also made known their support for Rivers Governor, Siminalayi Fubara who is in a political feud with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory

APC, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said the PDP Governors are “barefaced heirs of a legacy of sleaze and ruin, morally and politically unfit to point fingers.”

According to the Party, the opposition Governors lack understanding of their place and responsibility in Nigeria’s system of government.

“They do not understand the seriousness of the responsibility that they bear as chief executives of their states to justify the resources at their disposal to build and bolster their domestic economies for the good of their people.

“Rather, the PDP Governors speak and carry on as idle spectators and executive free-loaders while blaming the federal government for everything, including their spectacular failure to accomplish the most elementary service delivery to their people,” the statement said.

“For example, on record, Delta State, governed by the PDP since 1999, is the highest recipient of federal allocation in the country but is emblematic of PDP’s acute corruption, misrule and utter hopelessness, with piles of backlogs of unpaid salaries and pensions to hardworking citizens of the state.

“The same PDP governors, many of whom have failed to pay the legal minimum wage to their workers, hurdled together, without any sense of shame, to accuse the President Bola Tinubu-led administration of delay in approving a new minimum wage for workers.

“Nigerians do not need to be reminded of the PDP’s inglorious 16 years of odious rule, during which the party built nothing that can be remembered or destroyed.

“The APC-led administration, through its award-winning Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), His Excellency, Barr. Nyesom Wike is only now completing and commissioning numerous road projects in the FCT awarded, paid for as far back as 2003 and 2010 but recklessly abandoned by successive PDP administrations.

“The petroleum subsidy regime and parallel foreign exchange regimes sustained by the PDP for the reckless pillaging of our commonwealth blew a gaping hole in the nation’s economy that the APC government continues to work assiduously to revitalise.

“The transient hardship occasioned by inevitable corrective policies will pale into insignificance in comparison to the enduring prosperity they will bring to all Nigerians,” the APC added.