Wike Is Fubara’s Mentor, Political Investment – Rivers APC

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Tony Okocha has described Governor Siminalayi Fubara as the political investment of his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Okocha said that Wike is a Political mentor to Fubara, adding that the state’s Governor wouldn’t have been where he is today without the backing of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Okocha on Channels Television’s Politics Today, also explained the reason behind the rift between Wike and Fubara.

He said: “Governor Fubara is Wike’s political investment.

“From civil servant to the candidate of a party and delivering him in 23 local governments out of 23, the first in our history, all of these were Wike’s ability to manoeuvre.

“The former governor has said, ‘I am not asking you for anything. I am only saying that you are destroying the structure that produced you.

“If you are a politician, no politician will allow his structure to be dismantled. When you do that, it means that you have no home to fall back to. That is the issue.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Fubara and Wike have been at loggerheads over the control of the oil-rich state.

Although the Rivers governor survived an impeachment orchestrated by the Martin Amaewhule-led Rivers Assembly, Wike had vowed to do all it takes to maintain his political structure in Rivers state.