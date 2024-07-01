“Wike Won’t Have Been Gov, Minister Without Our Struggle For Democracy” – Shehu Sani Insists

Former Kaduna State federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has insisted that without him and some other political activists in Nigeria, Nyesom Wike won’t be a minister or governor of Rivers State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Sani’s statement is coming, following a recent criticism from the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Wike by emphasising the importance of the former Senator’s role in Nigerian politics and hinting at future engagements.

Recall that Sani, while speaking at the Nigeria Annual Lecture and Gold Prize Award, 2024, an event organised to celebrate Nigeria’s 25 years of uninterrupted democracy, tasked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to wake up and do what is right to end hardship.

Wike, in his swift reaction, queried the former lawmaker for making such statement, asking him to tell Nigerians his achievements in all the years he spent at the national assembly as a Senator.

Reacting on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics program, Sani asked the former governor’s whereabout when he was locked up in Port Harcourt prison during the military junta.

He said: “Nobody can demean the struggle that we did to free Nigeria from military dictatorship, Mike Ozoekhome was a patriot.

“If not for the struggle which we did to de-establish military dictatorship and establish democracy in Nigeria, people like Wike wouldn’t have become local government Chairman, governor, or minister today.

“He’s a beneficiary of the struggle, the sweat, and all we have invested in it. And at a certain time, I was in Port Harcourt prison as a political prisoner; where was he then? He is a beneficiary of the struggle to which Nigerians have dedicated and committed their time to.”