‘With Advisers Like You, No Govt. Can Succeed’ – Dele Momodu Slams Okupe As Fight Over Tinubu Gets Messier



Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, has knocked former presidential spokesman, Doyin Okupe, for supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu despite the nation’s economic hardship.

The veteran journalist said since he had known Okupe, the former presidential spokesperson had been in the habit of supporting utter failures despite evidence suggesting all is not well with the country.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party explained that it was surprising that Okupe, who pitched his tent with Peter Obi during the 2023 presidential election, could make a U-turn to support the administration of Tinubu and his policies.

He further urged Okupe to join others in demanding good governance rather than defending what is not working.

Momodu wrote via X on Friday: “My dear Egbon, DR DOYIN OKUPE, I’m more amazed at your flip-flops Sir. You’re Reno’s senior in engaging in sophistry since your days as Obasanjo’s Spokesman in 1999, till you fell out. You’ve defended almost all governments since then with your eloquence. What has Nigeria gained? (I’ve been consistently in opposition in the last 42 years. Even the Buhari that I supported, regrettably, in 2015, I dumped within two months when I saw a total lack of direction, and I’ve apologised profusely and endlessly.

READ ALSO: Police Officers Want To Join Our Protest In Their Uniforms, Are Tired of Protecting Oppressors – Sowore

“I will never defend useless government policies. There’s nothing more we want Nigeria to give us at this age and stage than good Leadership…) You and I met at the London Hilton Metropole in the dying days of the Jonathan government and you boasted that no Jupiter can defeat Jonathan in an election. We had a bet of 20k USD and you lost.

“You begged me for debt forgiveness just two years ago at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja… I’m sure you must have persuaded the gentleman that since the economists rated Nigeria very high, he can never be defeated. But you forgot that a government must never rely solely on theoretical economic indices. It must be balanced with real and practical economy. (About two months ago, President William Ruto of Kenya was given Royal welcome to the White House in Washington DC. Today, he is being treated like a pariah in his own country. Heaps of praise from Western world cannot guarantee a safe economy…).

“You later worked on the Presidential bid of Senate President DR ABUBAKAR BUKOLA SARAKI before ending up with GOVERNOR PETER OBI. I won’t bother about the outcomes. Like Reno, I acknowledge your brilliance, but only both of you know why TINUBU is your sudden IDOL… The people of Nigeria have never had things so bad and you’re both defending a profligate government with untenable economic hocus pocus…

“I will personally carry TINUBU on my head if he’s able to cut the reckless spending of his government, make palpable sacrifices, ignite an agricultural revolution, empower our brilliant and energetic youths with vocational grants instead of distributing cash to phantom politicians, etc… But with advisers like you, no government can succeed…”