Woli Arole Blasts Christians For Condemning BBNaija, Urges Them To Create Own ‘Godly’ Show

Woli Arole, a Nigerian comedian, has slammed Christians who regularly oppose the popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija, also known as BBNaija.

It should be noted that BBNaija Season 9 edition was premiered on Sunday, July 28th, 2024, stirring displeasure among many netizens on social media.

Woli Arole criticised Christians for calling the show “ungodly” in a post on his Instagram page on Monday in response to the critiques.

READ MORE: Comedian Seyi Law Appointed Senior Special Assistant On Entertainment, Tourism By Ondo Governor

He suggested that instead of protesting, Christians could establish their own ‘godly’ reality TV series, as there are many Christian billionaires who can fund such initiatives.

“Nobody should complain about BBNaija. Do your own Godly reality TV show! If you do not sponsor them, you can’t tell them how they should behave. There are Christian billionaires who can fund Godly TV shows. Shikena,” he wrote.

SEE POST: