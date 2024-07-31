Woman Arrested For Allegedly Killing, Setting Husband Ablaze In FCT

A fatal incident occurred in the Pegi area of the Federal Capital Territory, where a woman, Rahimat Salaum allegedly killed her husband.

SP Josephine Adeh, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, verified this in a statement issued Tuesday.

She stated that the woman was apprehended by agents from the Command assigned to the Pegi Police Division on Monday, July 29, 2024.

According to Josephine, the woman attempted to flee with her husband’s belongings before being detained by police.

Josephine said that the woman had admitted to killing her husband following a fight during questioning.

“She subsequently led the Police operatives to an uncompleted building where she had dumped the gruesomely burned body.

“While investigation is still ongoing, the Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, wishes to affirm that justice will be served in the matter, as he urged residents to be wary of their environment and report suspicious activities to the police,” the statement added.