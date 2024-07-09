Woman Arrested For Running Sex Trafficking Ring In Plateau, 59 Other Suspects Paraded

The Plateau State Police Command apprehended a woman named Peace John for reportedly running a sex trafficking ring from Nigeria to Ghana, a neighbouring West African country.

Olugbemi Adesina, the state Commissioner of Police, paraded the suspect at the command’s headquarters in Jos, the state capital, on Monday.

During the procession, Adesina told journalists that the 20-year-old female suspect, who specialised in child trafficking, was apprehended at the Bukuru Low-Cost axis in Jos South Local Government Area of the state after receiving a tip.

The commissioner said, “On the 14/06/2024 at about 3 pm, the Plateau State Police Command arrested one Peace John, female, 20 years old of Behind Redeemed Church, Bukuru Low Cost in connection to a case of human trafficking.”

The victims, whose rescue went viral on social media, were alleged to have been rescued in Ghana and returned to Nigeria.

During interrogation, they disclosed that John, who specialises in trafficking people for sexual exploitation, had lured them to Ghana.

“The suspect has been arrested. Investigation is ongoing at the State CID,” the police boss stated.

The CP also paraded 59 other suspects for various crimes, including Mohammed Baya, a male from Pyantil Village in Pankshin LG, who conspired with three others to rob Nasara Isah of N1 million before killing him.

He stated that all of the suspects had confessed to the crime and would be charged in court after the investigations were completed.

“Apart from the series of stakeholders meetings I have held with stakeholders from the troubled Local Government Areas in the state, as a remedy for peaceful co-existence in the state, I have emplaced intensive patrol, raiding of criminal hideouts and visibility policing which has become the hallmark of my policing strategy employed in recording these recent achievements,” the commissioner added.