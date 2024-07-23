Women Group Slams Akpabio Over ‘Nightclub’ Comment To Senator Natasha Akpoti

A women’s rights advocacy group, Voices for Inclusion and Equity for Women (VIEW), has knocked Senate President Godswill Akpabio for his alleged disrespect of female senators.

Recall that Akpabio told Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi central, not to speak like she was in a “nightclub,” after she had spoken without being recognised by the Senate President.

Prior to this incident, Ireti Kingibe, Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, was shut off by Akpabio when she protested her exclusion from the affairs of the nation’s capital.

Reacting via a statement on Monday, the group said every voice must be respected, regardless of gender, in a democracy.

The statement read: “In a disheartening display of disrespect and gender bias, the President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Godswill Akpabio, recently demeaned Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan by comparing her conduct in the Senate to behaviour suited to ‘a nightclub.’

“This is not the first instance of such behaviour from Senator Akpabio; he recently silenced Senator Ireti Kingibe in a similarly dismissive manner, underscoring a troubling pattern.

READ ALSO: ‘We’re Not In A Nightclub’ – Akpabio Cautions Female Senator For Speaking Without Permission

“Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan emerged successful in a challenging electoral process to become the undisputed representative of her people in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The exclusion or undermining of voices like hers can lead to governance that overlooks the needs and experiences of at least 50% of the population, reducing the overall quality and responsiveness of political decision-making.

“The contribution of the female voice in governance is not just a matter of fairness; it is a democratic imperative. Senator Akpabio’s censure of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan must be addressed seriously.

“This is a call to action for the Senate to uphold norms of respect and equity and to hold itself accountable. Only then can governance be truly representative and democracy genuinely participatory, fostering a society that values equity, inclusion, and diversity across all dimensions.

“We require immediate redress. We pray that Senate President Akpabio will embody the true spirit of ‘God’s will’ by showing the grace and integrity required to ensure that all senators are treated with the respect and fairness they deserve.”