Yobe Police Apprehend Suspect For Abducting, Impregnating 20 Years Old

The operatives of the Yobe State Police Command have arrested a suspected kidnapper, identified as Mallam Auwalu Haruna, for alleged abduction and impregnation of a 20-year-old lady in the state.

In a statement released by the Spokesman of the Command, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim revealed, that a total of 34 cases of gender-based violence and related crimes were recorded in the last six months, with 85 per cent undergoing trials convicted.

The statement reads: “Recently, the command arrested Mallam Auwalu Haruna, a self-proclaimed Marabou, for alleged abduction, use of charms, and impregnating a 20-year-old woman”.

READ MORE: Suspected Terrorists Kill Three Passengers In Yobe

“Between January and June 2024, the command recorded 34 cases of GBV and related crimes, with 85% currently undergoing trial and a few convictions secured.

“Tarmuwa Divisional Police Headquarters received a complaint from Alh Mohammed Kellu that his daughter was abducted by Mallam Auwalu Haruna on June 6, 2024. Following a thorough search, the victim was found in the suspect’s custody in Anguwan Arewa, Gaya LGA, Kano State”.

“Medical examination revealed that the victim was two months pregnant. The victim confessed that she was coerced into drinking a medicinal concoction, which rendered her unconscious and vulnerable to the perpetrator’s actions”