‘You Lack Legitimacy To Negotiate For Kanu’s Release, Stay Away’ – BRGIE to S’East Govs

The Simon Ekpa-led Biafran Republic Government in-Exile (BRGIE), says South-East Governors and leaders in the region should desist from negotiating for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

Ekpa, known as the Prime Minister of BRGIE, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday via X also warned them against negotiating for Biafra declaration.

This comes as South-East Governors, lawmakers, other groups and former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi called for the release of Kanu as a panacea to peace in the region.

BRGIE however warned the Governors and the leaders against such negotiation, claiming that they lacked legitimacy.

According to him, it was only BRGIE that had the legitimate right to call for the release of Kanu and Biafra declaration.

READ ALSO: Stop Politicising Nnamdi Kanu’s Release, MASSOB Tells S’East Govs

He noted that those parading in the name of negotiating for Nnamdi Kanu’s release were sabotaging Biafra liberation.

“Those selfish politicians and traditional rulers who are now jumping up and shouting negotiation with Nigeria after sabotaging the Biafra liberation are warned never to speak again.

“The warning will not come again; none of you have the mandate to speak for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu or Biafrans.

“We will not allow anyone to negotiate anything from tonight (Sunday).

“The Biafra Republic Government In Exile remains the only legitimate entity to do that.

“Those selfish individuals now taking center stage and shouting negotiations should stay away. Biafrans are not joking”, he posted.