You, Your Family Will Get A Visa Ban – Kemi Olunloyo Cautions 2Baba Over Trump Assassination Remark

Kemi Olunloyo, an investigative journalist, issued a warning to 2Baba for his post about Donald Trump’s attempted assassination.

On her Facebook page Monday, the outspoken journalist urged the veteran musician to stop discussing the Trump shooting and explained why.

She said that if 2Baba continues, he, his wife, Annie, and their children will most certainly be denied visas without explanation, and she urged him to apologise in a fresh statement.

She wrote: “WARNING TO TUFACE IDIBIA📌❌🇺🇸

“Tuface pls stop talking about US security on the Trump shooting. You, Annie and the kids will suddenly get a visa ban with no explanation. Stop playing with the State Dept and Secret Service. Mr Trump was SHOT‼️Even his democrat counterparts know that. Though Trump is pro-gun president with the heavy NRA support(National Rifle Association) he does not condone gun violence. I’m a gun violence activist among other things. Two people were hit by that same bullet and died. Remember late General Murtala Muhammad on the morning of February 13th 1976? I was 11yo, you may have been a baby, the same bullet late Col Dimka fired in the windscreen killing the ADC ricochet killing the head of state. Don’t make fun of such things. Let’s not forget when you got your millions of dollars after Fat Girls movie, you were shot on Airport rd several times by robbers and I was the journalist that made that story viral overseas. You thanked me for that in my several interviews with you. There was no internet or social media AND YOUR SHOOTING WAS NOT “PACKAGED” The State department require our SM handles now. Blogs have spread this stuff. Pls apologize in a new statement. Thats a $5000 PR tip. The American government can cancel your music career, then the allies will follow 🇬🇧not to talk of if Trump wins again. Think about how many people in your family and team will be affected. A word for the wise.”

