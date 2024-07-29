Your Friend Was Wrong, You Did Right By Investing In Nigeria – Obi Tells Dangote

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party has encouraged Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, not to be discouraged from investing in the country.

His comment comes on heels of the plethora challenges been faced by the businessman’s Dangote Refinery with the Federal Government.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority had claimed that diesel from Dangote Refinery is of inferior quality.

Dangote, Africa’s wealthiest man had disclosed that his friend who earlier warned him against investing in Nigeria is now taunting him for ignoring his advice.

“Four years ago, one of my very wealthy friends began to invest his money abroad. I disagreed with him and urged him to rethink his actions in the interest of his country.

“He blamed his action on policy inconsistencies and shenanigans of interest groups.

That friend has been taunting me in the past few days, saying he warned me and that he has been proven right,” Dangote had said.

Reacting, the former Anambra State Governor, in a post via X on Monday, noted that Dangote’s “friend is wrong,” to have mocked him.

He wrote, “Recently, the media was awash with a comment of disappointment credited to Alhaji Aliko Dangote, where he said that one of his wealthy friends who earlier discouraged him from investing in Nigeria, now mocks him following the many challenges that have continued to contend with his business operations.

READ ALSO: Protest: Nigeria Would’ve Been A Failed State If God Didn’t Bring Tinubu – Umahi

“My Dear Elder Brother, Alhaji Dangote, I want you to know that your friend is wrong. You did the right thing by investing in the productivity, growth, development and progress of our beloved nation, through your many business ventures, irrespective of the challenges and obstacles that now stand in your way. We are all created to serve humanity. This service may come with its attendant challenges.

“But God knows that you are strong enough to overcome the challenges and contribute to building a better humanity. I have lost more in my own life ever since I joined public service, which I would not have lost if I remained in the private sector.”

Speaking from experience, Obi said all his savings from “abroad which I brought back home, to the businesses I started in Nigeria which were either run aground or taken over by those entrusted with their management,” he endured them all.

“Till today, I still face similar challenges where most times one is either being harassed by the government or the same system meant to protect you. But I believe that God kept us for this, and has empowered us to bring positive change and shine the light on the dark areas of our nation. I encourage you to remain resilient in the face of the present challenges, not for material gains, but for the development and progress of the nation and a better humanity.

“It may have been a long night, but the glorious dawn of our nation shall come eventually, and we will enjoy the New Nigeria we have all laboured for because It is POssible, if we persevere!” he added.