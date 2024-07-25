Your Legacy Will Be Remembered – Tinubu Mourns Late Ohanaeze President, Iwuanyanwu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his heartfelt commiserations to the family of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, who passed away on Thursday.

Tinubu’s condolence message is conveyed in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, titled ‘President Tinubu mourns Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.’

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that the family of the late Igbo sociocultural group’s leader, confirmed his demise on Thursday evening in a statement released by his son, Jide Iwuanyanwu.

The statement partly reads: “The Iwuanyanwu family of Umuohii Atta, in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State, announces the demise of our patriarch, Chief Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu-AhaejiaNgamba Ndigbo.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu died on Thursday, July 25, 2024, after a brief illness. He was aged 82.”

President Tinubu prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed elder statesman and comfort to his family.

The statement reads: “President Tinubu condolences with the Imo State Government, the friends and associates of the deceased, and Ndi Igbo over this irreparable loss.

“The President affirms that Chief Iwuanyanwu will always be remembered for his remarkable legacy.”