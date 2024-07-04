“Your Smile Is A Memory I Will Never Forget” – Wizkid Pays Tribute To Late Mother On First Posthumous Birthday

Nigerian artist Ayodeji Balogun, nicknamed Wizkid, is mourning his mother, Mrs Jane Morayo Balogun, on her posthumous birthday.

It should be noted that Wizkid’s mother, Jane Dolapo Balogun, died on August 18, 2023, in London.

On her posthumous birthday on Thursday, Wizkid mourned how empty his life was without his mother.

He emphasised that he misses her every day and that his heart is broken forever.

On his X handle, he wrote:

“Happy birthday, love of my life! I miss you every day. The first one without you here feels unreal. Nothing makes sense without you, mama! Life is empty without you. Continue to watch over us! My heart is broken forever! Love you, love love you, MORAYO mi. Your smile is a memory I will never forget. Your laugh! Your hugs and kisses. I miss you dearly!”

