Youths Protesting Banditry Set INEC Office Ablaze In Benue (PHOTOS)

The office of the the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the Sankara area of Ukum Local Government Area in Benue State, has been burnt down.

In a Wednesday statement, Sam Olumekun, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman for Information and Voter Education Committee, said the incident was reported by Sam Egwu, the State’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC).



According to him, the youths in the area, who were protesting against the activities of bandits in the communities, attacked the INEC office and other government facilities around 2pm.



“The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Benue State, Professor Sam Egwu, has reported that our Local Government Area office in Sankara, headquarters of Ukum Local Government Area, has been attacked and burnt down.

“The incident occurred at 2pm today, Wednesday 3rd July 2024, when the youths in the area said to be protesting against the activities of bandits attacked facilities of government agencies, including INEC.



“Although no causalties were reported, the building has been extensively damaged. Office furniture and other movable and immovable materials, including 10 electric generators, 300 ballot boxes and 270 voting cubicles, were destroyed in the attack.



“The attention of security agencies has been drawn to the incident and they have already deployed their personnel to the area,” the statement read.

