Zamfara State government, on Saturday, married off no less than 105 young women who are victims of banditry.

According to reports, the 105 benefitting brides of the government-sponsored mass wedding were orphans whose parents died as a result of terrorists’ attacks.

The wedding, sponsored by Abdulmalik Zubairu, the member representing Bungudu Constituency in the State House of Assembly, took place at the Bungudu central mosque,

The lawmaker told newsmen that the gesture was for “virgins and not widows or divorcees,” stressing that a committee consisting of prominent scholars confirmed that benefitting brides were orphans whose parents were murdered by terrorists.

“We set out criteria for qualification, which includes, being an indigent virgin, meaning she’s never married, who wants to start a business,” Zubairu said.