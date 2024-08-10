10 Passengers Injured As Fully Loaded BRT Bus Tumbles In Lagos (Video)

At least ten passengers who boarded a fully loaded Bus Rapid Transit vehicle have sustained varying injuries after the bus overturned inside the dedicated BRT lane at Iyana Ipaja, Lagos.

The incident, which occurred shortly after the bus departed from the Iyana Ipaja’s park, on Friday, caused significant disruption to traffic in the area.

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority disclosed this in a post via its X page, noting that it occurred around 7.45 am.

LASTMA wrote: “A fully loaded high-capacity bus fell on its side inside the dedicated lane (BRT lane) with a record of 10 casualties (Victims), which they were taken care of.

“Recovery of the affected vehicles is in progress and it’s expected to be completed soonest.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that some emergency responders swiftly arrived at the scene to provide medical assistance and transport the victims to nearby healthcare facilities.