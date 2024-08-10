10 Residents Killed As Gunmen Attack Imo Community



Gunmen, on Saturday, shot and killed no less than 10 people in Umuchoke Okwe community in Onuimo Local Government Area of Imo State,

According to reports, the victims were having a village meeting when the hoodlums stormed the location and shot everyone on sight.

“It is true. Unknown gunmen attacked Umuchoke Okwe today and killed over 10 people. They stormed a meeting involving the president-general of the community and some community heads and shot everyone.

“I couldn’t count how many of them were at the meeting but I am sure they were more than ten persons. I heard that the gathering was for the forthcoming councillorship election of the community,” a resident of the community told TheCable.

It was uncertain if the President-General of the community was among those who were shot dead as some residents said he went inside his house to bring kolanut for his guests when the attackers struck.

Henry Okoye, spokesperson of the State Police Command, confirmed the incident saying: “This is very unfortunate. The command is saddened by this tragic incident. Investigation is ongoing to unravel the miscreants responsible for this dastardly act and make them face the full wrath of the law.”