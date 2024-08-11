11 Dead, Four Injured In Kaduna Road Crash – FRSC

Four persons were injured and eleven others died in a road crash in Gwargwaje, Zaria Local Government Area, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kaduna Sector Command.

Kabir Nadabo, the Sector Commander, confirmed the incident to the Nigerian News Agency (NAN) in Kaduna on Friday.

Nadabo said, “A crash involving a truck with registration number BAU 142 XA and a Golf salon with registration number FST 134 FX occurred at Gwargwaje, Zaria in the early hours of Friday, at precisely, 05:50 a.m.

“A team of policemen attached to the Gwargwaje Division conducted the rescue and informed the Unit Commander, RS1.3 Zaria, after they had finished.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the golf, carrying 11 people, all males, had engaged in a route violation, with no headlights and collided with an oncoming MAN truck with four people on board.

“The fatal crash resulted in the instant death of all the 11 people in the golf while the four people in the truck sustained injuries,” he said.

Nadabo stated that following the rescue, a team from the FRSC Zaria Unit arrived and transported the corpses and injured to the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) in Shika.

He recalled that Sector Commander RS1.1 Kaduna had informed him about the Emir of Zazzau’s petition, Amb. Ahmad Bamalli, to establish an outpost at Gwargwaje to monitor and control motorist misconduct.

Nadabo stated that when the sector commander paid the emir a courtesy call in September 2023, several motorists participated in route violations on the crowded highway.

“Gwargwaje has a roadside market with commercial activities. However, the long stretch U-turn makes it difficult for commercial riders to go round, hence they resort to route violation.

“I am passionately appealing for the Corps Marshal’s consideration to establish an Outpost at Gwargwaje.

“This will help stop route violation thereby saving lives and properties of motorists and commuters plying the busy highway,” Nadabo said