13 Reportedly Killed As Security Agents Shoot, Brutalise Hungry Kano Protesters (Video)

At least 13 yet to be identified residents, suspected to be peaceful protesters have been reportedly killed by some security agents in Kano state, as #EndBadGovernance nationwide rally reached day three.

It was gathered that the riot started in Rijiyar Lemo, Kurna to Bachirawa areas in Fagge Local Government, Kofar Nassarawa in Kano municipal and Unguwa Uku area of Tarauni LGA.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that some peaceful protesters were seen in a viral video, continuing their agitation in a street before they were stopped by armed security operatives who fired teargas at them.

During the demonstration in the northern state, the agitators were also flogged mercilessly by the officers of Nigerian police.

Reacting to the harassments made by the police operatives, a source, confirmed the number of casualties to SaharaReproters, adding that many people were also injured.

He said: “In Kano, 13 people are confirmed killed sir, including women and children.”

Recall that many houses, including government and private owned have been vandalized and looted by suspected thugs.

Prior to the protest day, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, warned that political hoodlums might hijack the process.

Despite IGP’s warning, the agitators still went ahead to stage the protest in mostly major cities in Nigeria.