14 Miscreants Arrested For Harassing Passengers, Passersby At Terminal 3 In Oshodi

Operatives from the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps have apprehended 14 miscreants in the Oshodi.

The suspects had been intimidating bystanders and travellers at Terminal 3, and their arrest is part of efforts to uphold law and order in the region.

Tokunbo Wahab, the state Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, confirmed this in a video posted on X on Thursday.

He wrote, ”14 miscreants who are harassing passersby and passengers at Terminal 3 in Oshodi were earlier today apprehended.

“They have been profiled and would be prosecuted in accordance with the Lagos State environmental law.”

SEE POST: