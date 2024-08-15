150 Out Of Benue 6,000 Private Schools Certified – Govt

The Benue State Education Quality Assurance Agency (BEQA), on Wednesday, expressed concern that only 150 of the state’s 6,000 private schools are certified.

Terna Francis, Director General of BEQA, made this announcement during a meeting with key stakeholders at the Agency’s headquarters.

The meeting, attended by Ternongo Mede, General Manager of the Benue State Urban Development Board, and Emmanuel Agema, Chairman of the Board of Internal Revenue Service (BIRS), was held in response to plans to close unapproved schools and demolish substandard structures.

Francis emphasised that the meeting was an important part of his ongoing efforts to raise the state’s standards and engage educators.

He pointed out that, of the over 6,000 private schools in Benue, only about 150 are fully certified. He also highlighted the significant issue of schools failing to renew their registrations with BIRS for years.

The Director General condemned the state of many dilapidated school structures, deeming them unfit for effective learning.

He announced that, “From September, all school buildings must undergo integrity tests, and only those that meet the required standards will be permitted to operate.”

Additionally, Dr. Francis revealed that new schools must now obtain clearance from the Urban Development Board before BEQA grants final approval.