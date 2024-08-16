16 Arrested In Lagos For Open Urination, Defecation, Other Offenses

The Lagos State Government has intensified its environmental law enforcement, arresting 16 individuals for various offenses.

This was made known in a statement released on X platform by the State Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, on Wednesday.

He stated that the arrests were made by the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) at Ojodu Berger during a monitoring and surveillance operation conducted overnight.

Those arrested were found to have engaged in open urination, open defecation, and failure to use the pedestrian bridge, contrary to state regulations.

He wrote, “During monitoring and surveillance of Ojodu Berger, 16 individuals were arrested by @LAGESCOfficial (KAI) at Berger overnight for open urination, open defecation and not using the pedestrian bridge.”

The government has warned that anyone found violating environmental laws will face the full weight of the law.

This move is part of the state government’s efforts to promote a culture of cleanliness and environmental responsibility among residents, and to maintain a clean and healthy environment in Lagos State.

