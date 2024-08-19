19 Killed, Police Vehicle Destroyed As Bomb Explodes At Local Joint In Borno

No fewer than 19 people have been killed after an Improvised Explosive Device planted at a local joint in Kawuri village, Konduga Local government area of Borno State, bursted on Wednesday.

The explosive device was suspected to have been planted by Boko Haram insurgents causing chaos in the North-East.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that similar incidents have been happening in the last few days, with several persons, including seven Nigerian soldiers killed.

Meanwhile, a government official from the village, on Thursday, told DAILY TRUST that the bomb went off around 8:05pm at a local tea joint where the villagers gathered for a night chat, adding that dozens of people also got injured.

He said: “Nobody can say exactly how it happened, but we suspected that the bomb was planted, not a suicide attack.

“We saw corpses of 19 people with unspecified number of civilians injured. The injured were evacuated to an undisclosed hospital in Maiduguri for treatment.”