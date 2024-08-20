20 Medical Students Abducted In Benue Regain Freedom



Twenty medical students and one house officer from the University of Maiduguri and the University of Jos, who were kidnapped in Benue State about a week ago, have been rescued.

The operation was coordinated by the office of the National Security Adviser as disclosed by Channels Television

Security agencies, including the Police, Department of State Services, and military personnel and equipment, were involved in the operation, supported by the Benue State government.

The medical students were kidnapped on August 16 along the Otukpo-Enugu federal highway in Otukpo local government area of Benue State, on their way to Enugu State to attend a conference.

Also, as stated by African Independent Television, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Sewuese Anene, confirmed their release in a terse message on Friday, saying: “Kidnap Victims rescued. Details will be released tomorrow morning please”