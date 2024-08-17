2024/05 EPL: Saka, Havertz Help Arsenal Beat Wolves To Kick Off Title Bid

Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka have scored one and set the other up as Arsenal returned to Premier League action with a dramatic 2-0 win over Wolves, on Saturday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Mikel Arteta’s boys are looking to go one better and win a first title for 21 years this season.

The Gunners at Emirate stadium, came out with a point to prove with a dominant first-half display, which saw Havertz give them the lead from Saka’s assist.

Arsenal struggled to extend their early advantage, with Wolves enjoying the better of the chances for the best part of an hour.

Wolves’ pressure continued after the break as Rayan Ait-Nouri fired wide, then substitute Matheus Cunha fired straight at Raya after William Saliba’s near-costly error.

Arsenal, however, made Wolves pay for their misfiring players as Saka picked up Havertz’s pass and crashed a near-post effort past Jose Sa.