2027: We’ll Make Tinubu PDP’s Campaign Director – Bala Mohammed



Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, says if President Bola Ahmed Tinubu continues with his policies, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will be victorious in the 2027 presidential election.

Mohammed furthered that he would invite Tinubu to manage the PDP presidential campaign at the rate the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is going.

He disclosed this when he flagged off the PDP local councils election campaign in Bauchi.

“There is hunger and anger. We have to address our problems of development. Unemployment is everywhere, our educational system is not working, and the new policies of the federal government are not working.

READ ALSO: Protest Against Govt Policies Not Peculiar To Nigeria, Reform Going According To Plan – APC’s Ganduje

“They have to understand that. It’s their problem; it’s their programmes that have caused all these problems. On your behalf, I am telling Mr President Tinubu to change his policies because it is not working.

“If he continues like this, in 2027, I will invite him to be our campaign director because everywhere would be PDP, and we are going to win because it is self-inflicted injury,” he said on Wednesday.

Mohammed wondered who wondered where all of the Federal Government’s palliatives have ended up had said the #EndBadGovernance protest should serve as a “wake-up call” for the northern leaders.