2027: Zero Trust Amongst Opposition Leaders, Their Unseriousness Won’t Allow Nigerians Replace Tinubu – Lukman



Former Vice-Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North-West, Salihu Lukman, says the unserious disposition of opposition political parties may prevent Nigerians from replacing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a Monday statement, Lukman said despite the country’s deteriorating situation, there are no clear efforts at mobilising to change Tinubu during the 2027 general election.

The former Director-General of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) said the conversation for a change has been isolated and has not graduated “to structured political engagements.”

His words: “It has become necessary to draw the attention of opposition political leaders in the country that the current care-free or unserious disposition could produce the disastrous outcome whereby Nigerians may be unable to change the government of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

“Opposition political leaders are being used loosely to refer mainly to Alh. Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, leaders of PDP, LP, NNPP and all the stranded APC leaders who are being deliberately, arrogantly and absurdly rendered idle by President Asiwaju Tinubu.

“It is quite appalling, for instance, that PDP leaders are antagonistic to Alh. Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi is in the midst of a helpless survival leadership battle in LP and Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is oversighting a directionless NNPP whose roof is being torn apart by none other than its own so-called leaders.

“And all the other parties, including SDP and PRP have adopted a monarchic behaviour, sitting in their comfort zones waiting for disgruntled and aggrieved opposition political leaders to come to them for some ‘royal’ covers.

“Perhaps, it could also be a case of waiting to harvest good political businesses through dealmaking in 2027, which is the standard political practice in Nigeria since the commencement of the current Fourth Republic.”

According to Lukman, these issues have “emboldened” Tinubu and the APC.

“Part of the reality is that opposition political leaders in the country are stuck to old political ambitions and, to that extent, therefore, only strategising to manipulate their emergence as candidates for election in 2027.

“This has become the singular determining factor for political consultations in the country.

“Consequently, there is almost zero trust among opposition political leaders, which has become a thick barrier to political consultations in the country.”

He added that any government that emerges out of personal ambition would be worse than Tinubu.